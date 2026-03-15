Jewellery worth ₹2 crore was stolen from the Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The Peroorkada Police on Saturday registered a case under Section 305 (theft in a house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the FIR, jewellery belonging to Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, a member of the erstwhile Travancore Royal Family, was stolen between October and November 2025. The theft was carried out by an unknown individual who trespassed into the high-security palace, where she resides, and stole the jewellery from an iron almarah in her bedroom.

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The stolen jewellery comprised several pieces of gold ornaments set with pearls, diamonds, rubies and other stones, along with gold coins, collectively valued at ₹2 crore.