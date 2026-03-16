With the Election Commission of India announcing that the Kerala Assembly polls will take place on April 9, political activity across the state has intensified. The ruling LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term, banking on its governance record and organisational strength, while the UDF is attempting to convert the momentum it gained in the Lok Sabha and local body elections into an Assembly victory. The BJP-led NDA, buoyed by its improved vote share and pockets of organisational growth, is hoping to expand its presence and open new electoral fronts in the state.

Kerala’s electoral landscape, however, varies widely from district to district. Local factors, candidate profiles, community equations and development debates continue to shape political calculations in each district. Here is a district-wise snapshot of Kerala’s electoral battleground, highlighting recent electoral trends and the candidates fielded by the LDF in each constituency. The other fronts are yet to announce their candidates.

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Thiruvananthapuram

With the BJP emerging as a strong presence, the district’s political picture is shaping into a triangular contest. The LDF is confident, banking on its strong organisational network and the image of sitting MLAs. The Congress has tightened its campaign by fielding senior leaders, including K Muraleedharan, in a district that has many veteran leaders. The BJP is energised after capturing the Corporation in the local body elections. Strong candidates, including the state president, are in the fray.

In a district with a large number of government employees, the Left is highlighting welfare schemes and governance achievements. The Congress believes anti-incumbency sentiment will be most visible here.

Thiruvananthapuram (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 13, 1, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 1, 8, 5

2025 Local body: 10, 2, 2

(*The Lok Sabha and Local Body figures reflect the wins in each assembly constituency.)

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Constituencies & candidates

Varkala – Adv V Joy (CPM) Attingal – O S Ambika (CPM) Chirayinkeezhu – Manoj B Edamana (CPI) Nedumangad – Adv G R Anil (CPI) Vamanapuram – Adv D K Murali (CPM) Kazhakkoottam – Kadakampally Surendran (CPM) Vattiyoorkavu – Adv V K Prasanth (CPM) Thiruvananthapuram – (candidate yet to be announced) Nemom – V Sivankutty (CPM) Aruvikkara – Adv G Stephen (CPM) Parassala – C K Hareendran (CPM) Kattakkada – Adv I B Satheesh (CPM) Kovalam – (candidate yet to be announced) Neyyattinkara – K Ansalan (CPM)

Kollam

Kollam has traditionally seen alternating support between the LDF and the UDF depending on the type of election. The UDF’s capture of Kollam Corporation after nearly 25 years in the local body polls has injected fresh confidence into the opposition. However, the Left still has a strong organisational network and several influential leaders in the district. Coastal issues, the condition of cashew workers and local development debates are likely to influence voting patterns.

Kollam (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 9, 2, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 2,9,0

2025 Local body: 7,4,0

Constituencies & candidates

Karunagappally – Adv M S Tara (CPI) Chavara – Dr Sujith Vijayan (CPM Independent) Kunnathur – (candidate yet to be announced) Kottarakkara – K N Balagopal (CPM) Pathanapuram – (candidate yet to be announced) Punalur – Ajay Prasad C (CPI) Chadayamangalam – J Chinchurani (CPI) Chathannur – Adv R Rajendran (CPI) Kundara – S L Sajikumar (CPM) Iravipuram – M Noushad (CPM) Kollam – S Jayamohan (CPM)

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Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta has seen shifting political fortunes in recent elections. While the LDF currently holds most of the Assembly seats, the UDF has been able to gain momentum in other polls. The district’s politics is often influenced by the Sabarimala issue and by the concerns of migrant settlers and farmers in the high ranges.

Pathanamthitta (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 5, 0, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 0,5,0

2025 Local body: 0,5,0

Constituencies & candidates

Thiruvalla – (candidate yet to be announced) Ranni – (candidate yet to be announced) Aranmula – Veena George (CPM) Konni – Adv K U Janish Kumar (CPM) Adoor – Priji Kannan (CPI)

Alappuzha

Alappuzha remains a politically sensitive district with several closely contested constituencies. The Left has traditionally performed strongly here due to its organisational strength among workers and farmers. However, the UDF has also managed to remain competitive in a few pockets.

Alappuzha (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 8, 1, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 1,8, 0

2025 Local body: 7, 2, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Aroor – Daleema (CPM) Cherthala – P Prasad (CPI) Alappuzha – P P Chitharanjan (CPM) Ambalappuzha – H Salam (CPM) Haripad – T T Jismon (CPI) Kayamkulam – Adv U Prathibha (CPM) Mavelikkara – M S Arun Kumar (CPM) Chengannur – Saji Cherian (CPM) Kuttanad – (candidate yet to be announced)

Kottayam

Kottayam district has seen rapidly shifting political equations in recent years. The influence of Kerala Congress factions and the presence of several regional leaders make contests unpredictable. While the LDF managed significant gains in the last Assembly election, the UDF regained momentum in later polls.

Kottayam (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 5, 4, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 1, 8, 0

2025 Local body: 3, 6, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Pala – (Kerala Congress M candidate) Kaduthuruthy – (candidate yet to be announced) Vaikom – P Pradeep (CPI) Ettumanoor – V N Vasavan (CPM) Kottayam – Adv K Anilkumar (CPM) Puthuppally – K M Radhakrishnan (CPM) Kanjirappally – (candidate yet to be announced) Poonjar – (candidate yet to be announced) Changanassery – (candidate yet to be announced)

Idukki

In Idukki, the concerns of farmers dominate political discussions. Issues such as land rights, wildlife attacks and plantation sector challenges remain key election themes. Both fronts are attempting to consolidate support among migrant settlers in the high ranges.

Idukki (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 4, 1, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 0, 5, 0

2025 Local body: 1, 4, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Devikulam – Adv A Raja (CPM) Udumbanchola – K K Jayachandran (CPM) Thodupuzha – (candidate yet to be announced) Idukki – (candidate yet to be announced) Peerumade – K Salimkumar (CPI)

Ernakulam

Ernakulam continues to remain the strongest district for the UDF in recent elections. The opposition’s dominance in the Lok Sabha and local body polls has strengthened its morale. However, the LDF hopes its governance record and organisational network will help retain several Assembly seats.

Ernakulam (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 5, 9, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 0, 14, 0

2025 Local body: 0, 14, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Kothamangalam – Antony John (CPM) Perumbavoor – (candidate yet to be announced) Angamaly – Saju Paul (CPM) Aluva – Adv A M Ariff (CPM) Kalamassery – P Rajeev (CPM) Paravur – E T Taison Master (CPI) Vypeen – Adv M B Shaini (CPM) Kochi – K J Maxi (CPM) Thripunithura – K N Unnikrishnan (CPM) Ernakulam – (candidate yet to be announced) Thrikkakara – Adv Pushpadas (CPM) Kunnathunad – P V Sreenijin (CPM) Piravom – (candidate yet to be announced) Muvattupuzha – N Arun (CPI)

Thrissur

Thrissur is emerging as one of the most closely watched districts in the coming election. Though the LDF holds most Assembly seats, the UDF gained confidence after improved performances in the Lok Sabha and local body polls. The NDA too hopes to expand its presence.

Thrissur (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 12, 1, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 4, 3, 6

2025 Local body: 11, 2, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Guruvayur – N K Akbar (CPM) Manalur – Prof C Ravindranath (CPM) Wadakkanchery – Xavier Chittilappilly (CPM) Ollur – Adv K Rajan (CPI) Thrissur – Alankode Leelakrishnan (CPI) Nattika – Geetha Gopi (CPI) Irinjalakuda – Dr R Bindu (CPM) Pudukkad – K K Ramachandran (CPM) Chalakudy – (candidate yet to be announced) Kodungallur – V R Sunil Kumar (CPI) Kunnamkulam – A C Moideen (CPM) Chelakkara – U R Pradeep (CPM)

Palakkad

Palakkad often produces mixed results depending on the election type. Agricultural workers form the Left’s traditional base, while minority and urban voters play a crucial role in determining outcomes.

Palakkad (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 10, 2, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 4, 8, 0

2025 Local body: 8, 4, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Pattambi – Muhammed Muhsin (CPI) Shoranur – P Mammikkutty (CPM) Ottapalam – Adv K Premkumar (CPM) Kongad – Adv K Santhakumari (CPM) Mannarkkad – Mansil Abubacker (CPI) Malampuzha – A Prabhakaran (CPM) Palakkad – (candidate yet to be announced) Tarur – P P Sumod (CPM) Chittur – (candidate yet to be announced) Alathur – T M Sasi (CPM) Nenmara – K Preman (CPM) Thrithala – M B Rajesh (CPM)

Malappuram

Malappuram remains a strong UDF bastion. The IUML continues to hold significant influence across the district. The LDF hopes to make inroads by fielding independent candidates with local support bases.

Malappuram (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 4, 12, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 0, 16, 0

2025 Local body: 0, 16, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Nilambur – U Sharafali (CPM Independent) Wandoor – Dr K K Damodaran Master (CPM) Eranad – Adv Shafeer Kizhisseri (CPI) Manjeri – Musthafa V M (CPI Independent) Perinthalmanna – V P Mohammed Haneefa (CPM) Mankada – M P Alavi (CPM) Vengara – Mohammed Sabah Kunnukuzhikkal (CPM Independent) Tirurangadi – Ajith Koladi (CPI) Tanur – V Abdurahiman (CPM Independent) Thavanur – Dr K T Jaleel (CPM Independent) Ponnani – Adv M K Sakeer (CPM)

Kozhikode

Kozhikode has been a strong LDF district in Assembly elections. However, protests and civic issues have created political debate in recent years, giving the opposition an opportunity to challenge the ruling front.

Kozhikode (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 11, 2, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 0, 13, 0

2025 Local body: 3, 10, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Kuttiady – K P Kunhammed Kutty Master (CPM) Nadapuram – Adv P Vasantham (CPI) Koyilandy – K Dasan (CPM) Perambra – T P Ramakrishnan (CPM) Balussery – Adv K M Sachin Dev (CPM) Kozhikode North – Thottathil Raveendran (CPM) Beypore – P A Mohammed Riyas (CPM) Kunnamangalam – P T A Rahim (CPM Independent) Thiruvambady – Linto Joseph (CPM)

Wayanad

Wayanad’s politics is shaped by issues such as tribal welfare, agriculture and environmental concerns. Controversies related to rehabilitation after landslides have also entered the political debate.

Wayanad (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 1, 2, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 0, 3, 0

2025 Local body: 0, 3, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Mananthavady – O R Kelu (CPM)

Sulthan Bathery – M S Viswanathan (CPM)

Kalpetta – (candidate yet to be announced)

Kannur

Kannur continues to be the political stronghold of the Left. Several senior leaders, including the chief minister, contest from the district. However, the UDF has shown signs of revival in recent elections.

Kannur (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 9, 2, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 5, 6, 0

2025 Local body: 6, 5, 0

Constituencies & candidates

Payyannur – T I Madhusoodanan (CPM) Kalliasseri – M Vijin (CPM) Taliparamba – P K Shyamala Teacher (CPM) Azhikode – K V Sumesh (CPM) Dharmadam – Pinarayi Vijayan (CPM) Thalassery – Karayi Rajan (CPM) Mattannur – V K Sanoj (CPM) Peravoor – K K Shailaja Teacher (CPM)

Kasaragod

Kasaragod remains politically competitive. The BJP hopes to open its Assembly account here after several narrow defeats, while both the LDF and UDF see the district as crucial to improving their tally in northern Kerala.

Kasaragod (LDF, UDF, NDA)

2021 Assembly: 3, 2, 0

2024 Lok Sabha: 0, 5, 0

2025 Local body: 2, 3, 0

Constituencies & candidates