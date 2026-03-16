Kottayam: The Pala constituency in Kottayam district is set for a fierce battle in the upcoming Assembly elections as Jose K Mani, chairman of Kerala Congress (M) and a Rajya Sabha MP, has entered the fray. Kerala Congress (M), an ally of CPM-led LDF confirmed his candidacy by announcing 12 candidates on Monday.

Mani will take on Mani C Kappan, the sitting MLA and a leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF), and Shaun George of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), setting the stage for a keen contest.

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Mani had suffered defeat when he contested against Kappan in the 2021 Assembly election. His candidature is considered crucial for the party, which suffered a major setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2025 local body elections.

Kerala Congress (M) has retained all five of its sitting MLAs in the upcoming elections. Minister Roshy Augustine will contest from Idukki, while MLAs N Jayaraj, Job Maichil, Sebastian Kulathunkal and Pramod Narayan will contest from Kanjirappally, Changanassery, Poonjar and Ranni, respectively.

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In Chalakudy, the party will field Adv Biju Chirayath, a councillor of the Indian National Congress. He resigned from Congress on Monday, hours before the candidates were announced.

Other candidates include Cyriac Chazhikadan in Thodupuzha, Sabu K Jacob in Piravom, Mathew Kunnapilly in Irikkur, Nirmala Jimmy in Kaduthuruthy and Basil Paul in Perumbavoor.

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Here’s the full list of the candidates of the party: