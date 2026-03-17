Kottayam: The newly constructed police aid post at the General Hospital, intended to strengthen security amid heightened safety concerns, remains unopened even months after its completion.

Security measures in hospitals were stepped up following the killing of Dr Vandana Das, who was fatally stabbed while on duty in the casualty wing of the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. As part of this initiative, the dilapidated single-room structure at Kottayam was demolished and replaced with a new building.

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The project worth Rs.10 lakh was executed under the annual plan of the district panchayat’s annual plan. The aid post is designed to function round the clock, with a team of three personnel led by an officer on duty at all times. The new facility is equipped with additional amenities, including space for rest and dining, along with an attached restroom.

However, despite the availability of the new building, the aid post continues to operate from a small room near the casualty wing. Functioning under the West Police Station, the post serves a hospital that receives hundreds of patients on a daily basis, many of them accident victims, which makes a continuous police presence here indispensable.

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P K Anandakuttan, a member of the Hospital Managing Committee, pointed out that the casualty wing of the hospital witnesses heavy rush even late into the night.“The building was completed after persistent demands. If the aid post begins functioning properly, it will help curb anti-social activities,” he said.

Commenting on the delay, P K Vaishakh, Chairman of the District Panchayat Standing Committee, said the building would be opened soon once the remaining works are completed. “The wiring work is yet to be finished. Arrangements have been made for police personnel on duty to use restroom facilities. There are no major technical issues. The building will be opened soon,” he said.