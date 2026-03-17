Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Congress of acting as the "B-team" of the BJP, citing developments during the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha and Bihar.

"The results of today's (Monday) Rajya Sabha elections once again confirm the reality that the Congress party functions as the B-team of the Sangh Parivar," the veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said in a Facebook post.

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"While the Congress seeks votes from the people by raising slogans against the BJP, it repeatedly adopts a political approach that opens the door for the BJP's victory at crucial moments," he added.

His remarks came as voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha was held on Monday, amid reports that at least five MLAs from the opposition Biju Janata Dal and the Indian National Congress cross-voted in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate.

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Vijayan said such developments showed a pattern in several states. "This is not an isolated incident. In several states, it is the Congress that has created conditions for the BJP to gain additional Rajya Sabha seats through MLA resignations, cross-voting and political manoeuvring," he said.

Referring to Bihar, he said the political situation there had further strengthened the argument. In Bihar, the ruling NDA made a clean sweep of all five Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial elections held on Monday.

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Among those elected were Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, BJP leader Shivesh Kumar and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha.

According to officials, at least three Congress MLAs and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal did not turn up for voting, which helped the NDA secure victory. "Anti-BJP slogans in public, but support for the BJP in practice- this is the real politics of the Congress," Vijayan said.

"The Congress claiming to be the leader of secular politics while shamelessly helping the BJP is nothing but a mockery of Indian democracy," he added.