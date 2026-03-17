Punalur: The public, motorists in particular, are worried that resuming the traffic on the Punalur – Chemmanthur – Narikkal route would be delayed indefinitely if the culvert rebuilding and construction of the alternate road take more time.

The construction of the culvert began at Kuthirachira side, around five weeks ago, by restricting traffic. Although the works at the culvert is progressing well, the other constructions are moving at a snail’s pace.

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The movement of huge vehicles from Punalur towards Narikkal via Kuthirachira has been banned for the last five weeks.

KSRTC buses, private buses and goods carriers too are not running on this route, making daily commuting extremely difficult for people residing in the interiors.

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Currently, the authorities have only arranged facilities for bikes and cars to pass. The Kuthirachira culvert is being constructed at the Chemmanthur – Narikkal Road that connects Punalur municipality with Karavaloor, Anchal and Idamulakkal panchayats. Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the road has been underway for the past one year. The Kuthirachira culvert that is more than 75 years old has also been rebuilt as part of the road construction.

The culvert that was already here was demolished the other day. The new culvert could be built by adding more reinforcement as it is a marshy land. Besides, a 70 cm wide pipe of the Japan drinking water project too was relocated.

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Meanwhile, the authorities hope that the construction works would be completed within one and half months. Narikkal where the construction takes place comes under Karavaloor panchayat.

Passengers could reach Narikkal from Punalur and then go to Anchal via Venchembu and to Valakam in MC Road via Kokkad through this road. Currently, two – wheelers and cars could use the road. From Chemmanthur, you could reach the culvert by travelling around 0.75 kilometre via the stadium and Murugan Kovil in the national highway.

Meanwhile, Narikkal Road is just 100 metres away from here. Huge vehicles to Narikkal should take the Ilambal route. Meanwhile, small vehicles have to rely on pocket roads and smaller paths as traffic congestion has become a common thing in Chemmanthur - Narikkal Road. The 200-metre long road near the Kuthirachira LP School Junction is now used by small vehicles.

Another route from Punalur town to Narikkal is to reach Adukkalamoola, Venchembu Road and then the canal area before turning to Narikkal side. The lives of the residents in these areas would get miserable if the construction of the culvert is delayed further. Most people rely on the KSRTC and private buses that operate services on these roads.