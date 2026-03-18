Idukki: In a significant shift in the political landscape, Idukki is heading into the Kerala Assembly elections without two of its most prominent veteran leaders — PJ Joseph and MM Mani — both of whom are not in the fray this time.

Mani from the High Range and Joseph from the Low Range have long been towering figures, not just in district politics but across the state. Their absence from the electoral contest marks a notable change, as both leaders have played decisive roles in Idukki’s Assembly elections for decades.

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During the initial phase of election discussions, both the LDF and UDF had expected the two leaders to seek re-election. Though the CPM district secretariat recommended the former minister for another term in the Udumbanchola constituency, the state leadership opted for a change at the final stage. The veteran leader has been replaced by former CPM district secretary KK Jayachandran in the seat.

Popularly known as “Mani Aashan,” MM Mani continues to wield significant influence in the region, thanks to his accessibility and the development initiatives he undertook during his tenure. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he defeated UDF candidate EM Augusthy by a record margin of 38,305 votes. He also served as State Electricity Minister from 2016 to 2021.

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Known for his fiery speeches and political clout, Mani had earlier courted controversy with his Manakkad speech, which led to his losing party position. He was also arrested in connection with the Anchery Baby murder case and spent 44 days in remand.

Joseph steps aside for son

In Thodupuzha, PJ Joseph has stepped away from electoral politics, paving the way for his son, Apu John Joseph, to contest the seat. At 85, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) chairman is effectively bidding farewell to active electoral politics after more than five decades of representing Thodupuzha.

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Joseph has contested from Thodupuzha 11 times since 1970, winning 10 of those elections, and has held multiple ministerial portfolios under both UDF and LDF governments.

As Education Minister in the EK Nayanar Cabinet, he played a key role in introducing the Plus Two system in schools. In 1996, he handled portfolios including Education, Public Works, Housing, and Registration. Though he lost to PT Thomas in 2001, he made a comeback in 2006 with a margin of 13,781 votes and served as Public Works Minister in the V. S. Achuthanandan government.

Ahead of the 2010 local body elections, he merged with Kerala Congress (M).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, he defeated LDF-backed independent candidate Prof. Joseph Augusthy by 22,868 votes. During his sixth ministerial stint, he served as Water Resources Minister in the Oommen Chandy cabinet.

In 2016, he defeated CPM-backed independent Roy Varicattu by 45,587 votes. Following this, he split again from the Mani faction. In the 2021 elections, at the age of 80, he defeated Kerala Congress (M)’s K. I. Antony by 20,259 votes.