Malappuram: A wave of dissent is intensifying within the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) following the announcement of its candidate list for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, with senior leader Abdurahman Randathani's open criticism against the leadership.

Randathani publicly questioned the party's decision to field candidates who were not recommended by local committees, calling for greater transparency and internal democracy in the selection process. His remarks come after Noorbina Rasheed raised concerns over the selection of Fathima Thahliya in Perambra.

A file photo of Congress and Muslim League workers celebrating the results of the 2025 local body polls in Kannur. Photo: Manorama

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In a Facebook post reacting to the list announced on Tuesday, Randathani asserted that questioning leadership decisions should not be seen as indiscipline. "No one is beyond criticism. Even Caliphs have been questioned in history," he said, defending the right of party workers to express dissent.

While welcoming the inclusion of younger leaders such as P K Firoz, Faisal Babu, T P Ashraf Ali and P K Nawaz as a positive sign for the party's future, he backed the decision to field K M Shaji in Vengara, citing his electoral strength.

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However, he strongly objected to the candidature of P M A. Sameer in Tirurangadi, a constituency with a legacy of prominent leaders like A K Antony, Avukkadar Kutty Naha Sahib and U A Biran Sahib. Randathani pointed out that Sameer's name was finalised without any formal demand from grassroots units such as panchayats or municipal committees. Describing him as a "recent entrant," he alleged that deserving leaders were sidelined and warned against "using innocent leaders as tools" for vested interests.

The dissent is no longer confined to a few voices. In Manjeswaram, local IUML leader Abdulla Master also came out against the party's decision to field A K M Ashraf. He claimed that senior leader P K Kunhalikkutty had earlier promised him a seat in the constituency during the previous Assembly elections but failed to honour that commitment.

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Further adding to the unease, criticism has emerged over the candidature of M A Rasaq in Kunnamangalam. Party insiders point out that Rasaq had earlier been rejected by local leadership in Koduvalli and had lost the 2016 Assembly election to Karat Razak, raising questions over his selection this time.

Emphasising the importance of grassroots workers, Randathani said those who work tirelessly for the party without expecting rewards have every right to raise concerns. He urged the leadership to view such criticism as constructive feedback rather than a breach of discipline.

With more leaders now voicing dissatisfaction over candidate selection, the IUML leadership faces the challenge of containing internal dissent ahead of the crucial polls.