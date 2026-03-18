Kottayam: The BJP has revoked the suspension of Advocate Noble Mathew from the party’s primary membership, State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after considering the apology submitted by Mathew, who had earlier been suspended for alleged anti-organisational activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathew, a national vice-president of the BJP Minority Morcha, was suspended after he publicly criticised the party’s decision to field Union Minister George Kurian as its candidate from Kanjirappally. Mathew, who had been a party member for over a decade, accused the leadership of sidelining committed party workers and favouring others, while also questioning the candidate’s lack of local connections.