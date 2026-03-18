Kochi: Malayalam actor-director Ramesh Pisharody expressed happiness over making his electoral debut as a Congress candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. Addressing the media at his residence here on Wednesday, he said he believes people will support him as he is a familiar face to voters, having been active in the entertainment industry for the past 25 years.

“I’m really glad to contest as a Congress candidate on its official symbol. I’m a native of Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad. We moved to Kochi after my father joined a paper company at Velloor following his retirement from the Air Force. The party asked me to contest from Palakkad. I never thought about choosing a seat that is comfortable for me. I believe there is no scope for my comfort,” he told the media.

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Responding to the negative wave against the Congress over sexual assault allegations against sitting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, Pisharody said controversies are part of politics and expressed hope that he would be able to convince voters.

The actor-turned-politician said he plans to focus on directly seeking votes from people in Palakkad during the campaign.

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“I don’t have any specific strategy for the election campaign. Only a few days are left now. I don’t need to introduce myself to the people. I believe this will help me a lot compared to other candidates. I will visit the Palakkad constituency and seek votes from everyone,” he said.

He also recalled the public welfare projects implemented by former MLAs Shafi Parambil and Rahul Mamkootathil in the constituency. He added that he would be dedicated to continuing the development projects implemented by the former UDF representatives.

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“As a public representative, I will prioritise the physical and mental well-being of the people,” he added.

Pisharody also clarified that he had never backed Rahul Mamkootathil after police booked him in the sexual assault case.

Tripunithura MLA K Babu was also present at the press conference held at Pisharody’s residence. The Congress named Pisharody in its first list of 55 candidates released on Tuesday.

Babu said that he is waiting to welcome Pisharody as MLA in Kochi after the polls.