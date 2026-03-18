Kochi: With the United Democratic Front (UDF) delaying the announcement of remaining candidates for the assembly polls, the Kochi constituency has emerged as a major flashpoint. The race for the seat has intensified following the appearance of unauthorised posters and hoardings, which show a growing divide between supporters of high-profile leaders within the Congress.

The internal friction became public on Wednesday after posters were spotted across various parts of the constituency and on social media platforms supporting Ernakulam DCC President Mohammed Shiyas. The posters, reportedly put up by enthusiastic supporters, hail Shiyas as the “people's leader”, signalling a strong push for his candidacy.

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However, the campaign has not gone unchallenged. Kochi Corporation councillor and KPCC general secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese is also a primary contender for the seat. Varghese has already announced that the leadership had already promised her a seat following her exclusion from the Kochi mayoral post after the local body polls.

The emergence of parallel support for both leaders has exposed a tactical rift within the district unit of the party.

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Sources within the Congress said that Opposition Leader VD Satheesan wants Shiyas to contest, while AICC general secretary KC Venugopal pushes for Varghese.

Addressing the media regarding the posters appearing in her favour and the ongoing speculation, Deepthi Mary Varghese took a cautious but firm stance. She distanced herself from any unofficial campaigning while acknowledging the internal discussions.

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“The posters appearing in my name are just preparatory measures based on reports that my name is also being considered. It is usual to get the posters ready before official announcements. All leaders do that,” Varghese said.

“It is up to the KPCC President and the party leadership to decide on the candidate. I am a disciplined worker of the party and will abide by the high command's decision,” she added.

The competition is not merely between two individuals but reflects a broader strategic debate within the Ernakulam Congress.

One faction argues that as the DCC President, Mohammed Shiyas has the organisational muscle and local visibility required to secure the seat. The Youth Congress district leadership has already announced support for Shiyas’ candidature in Kochi through a Facebook post by the president, Sijo Jose.

The Latin Catholic Church, which has a strong voter base in the constituency, has been pushing for a candidate belonging to the community. However, the Congress party believes Shiyas could be a popular figure who could secure the church's support too.

The KPCC leadership is expected to intervene shortly. Party insiders suggest that a final decision will only be made after a thorough review to ensure that the internal rivalry does not benefit the opposition.