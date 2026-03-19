Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Thursday said that the issues within the United Democratic Front (UDF) over candidate selection are temporary and will be resolved soon.

Speaking to reporters, Antony said, "The temporary issues within the UDF will be resolved." He expressed confidence that the front will return to power, adding that people in the state will vote against a third term for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

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Responding to questions about K Sudhakaran's candidature from Kannur, Antony said the senior leader would do nothing to create conditions favourable for a third Pinarayi government. "K Sudhakaran is the senior-most Congress leader in Kannur. He will not do anything that could help pave the way for a third Pinarayi government in the state," Antony said.

Sudhakaran, a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Kannur, has reportedly been at odds with the Congress leadership after the party high command indicated that sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) will not be fielded in the Assembly elections. He had earlier called for a press meet on Thursday at noon but later cancelled it. Media reports suggest that he has been offered a seat in Kannur.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader V S Sivakumar met Antony and sought his blessings. Shivakumar said he is willing to contest from any constituency the party assigns him.

Asked about a possible contest from Aruvikkara, he said he has strong faith in the people there and is confident of victory if given the opportunity. "I am ready to contest from any seat the party asks me to. I am ready even in Aruvikkara," he said.

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Antony, meanwhile, expressed confidence that Sivakumar, a former minister in the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government, will make it to the Kerala Assembly this time.