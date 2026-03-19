Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is seeking a third consecutive term in Dharmadom Assembly constituency, has declared total assets worth over ₹1 crore in his nomination papers filed on Thursday.

According to the affidavit submitted along with his nomination, the Chief Minister reported movable assets worth over ₹45 lakh. These include deposits in various banks and investments in companies such as Kannur International Airport Ltd.

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He also declared immovable assets worth over ₹56 lakh, comprising a residential property and around 78 cents of agricultural land in Pathiriyad Amsom in Kannur district.

The affidavit further states that Vijayan’s wife owns movable assets worth over ₹60 lakh, including about 80 grams of gold, and immovable property valued at ₹36 lakh. The couple reported no liabilities.

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In terms of income, Vijayan declared earnings of ₹5.33 lakh for the 2024–25 financial year, while his wife reported an income of ₹5.77 lakh during the same period.

The Chief Minister also disclosed that he is currently facing six cases. These include one under the Prevention of Corruption Act linked to the SNC-Lavalin case, in which the Central Bureau of Investigation has appealed against his acquittal before the Supreme Court of India. The matter remains pending.

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Another case involves an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the use of Masala Bond funds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for land acquisition linked to infrastructure projects. The agency had issued a show-cause notice to Vijayan, which has been stayed by the Kerala High Court.

Kerala is scheduled to go to the polls on April 9.