Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency.

Vijayan submitted his papers at the Thalassery Sub-Registrar Office around 11 am, choosing March 19- observed as EMS Day- for the occasion. The day marks the death anniversary of E M S Namboodiripad (1909–1998), Kerala's first Chief Minister.

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"On this EMS Day, I am submitting my nomination papers to contest as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the Dharmadam constituency," Vijayan said in a Facebook post ahead of filing his nomination.

He was accompanied by CPM Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh, senior leader E P Jayarajan, Speaker A N Shamseer, and political secretary P Sasi.

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This will be the third time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam. In his Assembly career, he has contested seven times- winning three times from Kuthuparamba and once from Payyannur.

The Congress has fielded Youth Congress state general secretary V P Abdul Rasheed, while the BJP has named K Ranjith as its candidate.

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The 80-year-old veteran CPM leader kick-started his campaign with a roadshow in the constituency on Wednesday. On the same day, residents of Gandhibhavan in Pathanapuram presented him with the deposit amount. "The inspiring memory of EMS, along with the affection of loved ones and the support of people from all sections, will give the LDF unbeatable strength in this election," he said.