Thiruvananthapuram: Two students died and two others were injured after a stone-laden lorry crashed into a bike and a car at Pirappancode in Manickal on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Adithyan (18), a native of Koppam, and Julie (19) from Kattakada. Both were travelling on a bike. The injured, who were in the car, sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The Venjaramoodu police have registered a case against the lorry driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering human life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, the lorry was travelling from Nagakuzhi to Pirappancode when it rammed into a bike coming from the opposite direction. On impact, the vehicle swerved and the load of rocks fell onto a car. Visuals showed the car severely damaged.

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Residents said the car was newly purchased and was being brought from a showroom in Thiruvananthapuram. According to former Pirappancode ward member Ani K, the accident occurred around noon. The lorry, which was carrying rocks to the Vizhinjam seaport, lost control while ascending a slope before hitting the bike and then the car. "Adithyan resides opposite the Dr B R Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex, where his mother works. Julie was his friend," the ward member told Onmanorama.