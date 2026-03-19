Malappuram: In a change to its earlier decision, the CPM has shifted Sports Minister V Abdurahiman from Tanur to Tirur constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The party had, on Sunday, announced its first list of candidates, naming Abdurahiman—currently the MLA from Tanur—as the LDF-backed independent candidate for the same constituency. However, Abdurahiman was dissatisfied with the decision and had expressed his preference regarding his contesting seat.

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Notably, the minister did not initiate his election campaign in Tanur even five days after the announcement, fuelling speculation about internal differences. Amid this, the party leadership on Thursday decided to field him in Tirur instead and is expected to announce a new candidate for Tanur.

In Tanur, sitting MLA Kurukkoli Moideen will once again contest under the United Democratic Front (UDF) banner. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Moideen had defeated LDF-backed independent candidate Gafoor P Lillis by a margin of 7,214 votes, making the constituency a closely watched battleground,

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Alongside this change, the CPM also announced new candidates in two other constituencies. The party has fielded P Jiji from Kondotty and K Preethi from Kottakkal. The Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 9.