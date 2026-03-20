Kozhikode: A wave of concern has gripped parts of the district as a suspected outbreak of Shigellosis has claimed the life of a three-year-old girl and left several other children infected in the Kuttikkattoor region.

The child, who had been undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, passed away on Sunday after suffering from high fever and seizures. Initially, doctors suspected a severe gastrointestinal infection, and laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of Shigella bacteria—the pathogen responsible for shigellosis—on Thursday. The confirmation has since prompted urgent action from health authorities.

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In the days following her illness, officials identified at least 11 other children who had come into contact with the girl and were subsequently infected. Around five more children are currently under close observation in various hospitals, with doctors monitoring symptoms and preventing further complications. Authorities are also investigating whether adults in the area may have contracted the infection, raising concerns about a broader community spread.

As a precautionary measure, an anganwadi in the Anakkuzhikkara area has been temporarily closed. Health workers have begun intensified surveillance and sanitation efforts across Kuttikkattoor and nearby localities. Door-to-door awareness campaigns, water quality checks, and hygiene inspections are being carried out to contain the outbreak before it escalates further.

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A panchayat-level meeting convened by health authorities on Friday morning reviewed the situation and outlined immediate containment measures.

"The meeting decided to intensify preventive programmes. Door-to-door visits will be carried out to identify more people showing symptoms of Shigellosis. Chlorination of water sources and a comprehensive cleaning drive will also be conducted in the region,” said Shyma T, an ASHA volunteer from the Anakkuzhikkara ward of the Peruvayal panchayat

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The district health department has issued an alert, urging residents to remain vigilant and strictly follow hygiene protocols. District Medical Officer K.K. Rajaram, in an official press note, emphasised that symptoms of shigellosis include diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue, and, in severe cases, blood in stools. He warned that the infection spreads easily in areas with poor sanitation and contaminated water sources.

"Only boiled water should be used for drinking and cooking. Hand hygiene must be strictly maintained, especially among children," the advisory stated. Parents have also been urged to seek immediate medical attention if children show any symptoms, as early treatment can prevent complications.