Thiruvananthapuram: Built with the promise of smooth travel, the city’s smart roads are now turning into parking corridors, as unchecked vehicle parking brings traffic to a standstill. Questions are now being raised over the alleged inaction of authorities in curbing such indiscriminate parking.

As many as twelve roads in the city have been upgraded under the Smart City project. To improve traffic flow, utilities such as electric and telephone poles were removed, and cables were laid underground. However, vehicles parked along the sides of these roads are now hindering smooth traffic movement.

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Illegal parking is most rampant on the Killippalam–Attakulangara road, the Thycaud–Vellayambalam stretch from Thycaud to Mettukada and the General Hospital Junction–Vanchiyoor road. On the Killippalam–Attakulangara road, large lorries have become a major source of disruption. Commuters say that trucks carrying goods from other states are often parked at this location for days at a stretch.

Vehicles belonging to customers visiting commercial establishments that lack adequate parking facilities are also being left along the roadside. The congestion is particularly severe on the stretch used as a shortcut from Karamana to Kizhakkekotta. Although the Road Fund Board had urged authorities to regulate illegal parking before the road was opened to ensure smooth traffic flow, it is alleged that no effective action has been taken.