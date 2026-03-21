Kochi: An act of kindness by Ashwal Sunil, a Class 10 student, in helping a stray dog that struggled to walk across a busy road has gone viral on social media. A student of Varapuzha Holy Infants Boys High School, Ashwal, became an overnight sensation on Instagram through reels capturing his act.

While riding an electric scooter along the Kothad Container Road, Ashwal noticed a stray dog unable to cross, struggling even to move properly. Without hesitation, he brought his scooter to a halt, positioned it across the road, and gently helped the dog reach the other side safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the twist in the tale. The owner of a beauty parlour, located on the opposite side of the road, had captured the entire moment on video. The reel, later shared on Instagram, has since been viewed by nearly 30 lakh people. Social media users have been widely applauding Ashwal for his compassion and presence of mind.

Ashwal lost his father, Sunil of Kuttikkattil House in Mulappally, Kadamakudy, when he was just one year old. His mother, Brigitte Asha, says she is extremely happy and proud that her son’s act of kindness is receiving such widespread recognition.