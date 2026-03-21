Koottanad: Residents of Njangattiri, Vavannur and Kattilmadam areas in Palakkad encountered a severe water crisis as the main pipe that supplies drinking water to the region burst.

This is the main underground pipe that passes through the roadside in Pattambi. The pipe burst at the spot near Koottanad Elavathukkal temple yesterday morning.

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The residents say that although they had tried to contact the water authority office, no one had picked up the phone. They also complained that pipe bursts have become a common thing in the area.

In December 2022, a bus waiting shed on Thrithala Road was washed off when a pipe of 700 mm width burst at Koottanad town. Besides, water had gushed into the shops in the town. The people of the locality have been urging the authorities to replace the old pipes as part of Koottanad-Pattambi road renovation.