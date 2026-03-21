Munnar: Repeated damage to water pipelines by wild elephants has triggered an acute drinking water shortage in Kanimala Top Division. Plantation workers, especially women, are now forced to skip work and walk long distances to collect potable water for their households.

A herd of four elephants, including a calf, has been frequenting the area during this period. The animals have been routinely breaking the pipelines that supply water to homes and drinking from them, further worsening the crisis. At present, workers are fetching water from sources nearly four kilometres away.

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The pipelines, laid above the ground, have proved particularly vulnerable and continue to be damaged repeatedly. Even after repairs are carried out, the elephants return to break the pipes again at other points, leaving the supply system in a constant state of disruption.