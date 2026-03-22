Sandeep G, a former school teacher, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Dr Vandana Das, was spared death penalty, because the court felt that there was a possibility of him getting reformed in future. Kollam Additional Sessions Judge - 1, P N Vinod, in his order, stated that it was not a case which fits into the category of rarest of rare cases.

The Judge also cited reasons for this conclusion. Sandeep didn't have any criminal antecedents. His wife had told the court that he had once tried to assault her using a chopper. The court, however, ruled that Sandeep was not involved in any other case.

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According to the Judge, Sandeep led a normal life and it was on the fateful day of occurrence alone (day when Vandana was murdered) that he got involved in any reported act of crime. When he was questioned, Sandeep said that his remaining life will be one of repentance. "The young age of the victim in the crime of murder, the place of occurrence and the profession of the victim of murder are factors which by themselves cannot lead to a conclusion that the case fits into the category of the rarest of rare cases," the Judge said in the order.

At the same time, the court agreed with the stand of the prosecution to the effect that the sentence should commensurate with the gravity of the crime and the sentence should not only be reformative, but should also have a deterrent effect.

Also Read Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kollam court sentences convict Sandeep to life imprisonment

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The Judge ordered that the term sentences that will be imposed will run consecutively and life sentence that has to be imposed will commence only after the expiration of terms sentences. This meant that his life term will begin only after he had served 30 years for various offences.

Special Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padikkal had sought awarding of death penalty to Sandeep. He cited that the incident took place at a hospital where no act of violence is expected. "Sandeep attacked Dr Vandana Das, who treated the accused, the well-wishers of the accused, health personnel and police officials.

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She was put to enormous pain before she died as a result of the injuries. Sandeep was a teacher and the sentence should be a deterrent against commission of similar crimes. The incident was gruesome and shocking to the entire society," the prosecution argued.

When Sandeep was questioned in person with regard to the sentence to be imposed upon him, he said that he had no enmity towards Dr Vandana Das and the other injured and the occurrence took place in his mental condition in which he was not able to comprehend facts. He further stated that he has extreme grief on account of her death. While Sandeep upheld an insanity plea, the court did not accept it. The medical board constituted as per the direction of the Supreme Court also concluded that he does not reveal significant signs of psychopathology or impairment in reality contact.

"While Sandeep's psychological functioning is complex, particularly in the context of his early life experiences and current stressors, there is no indication of severe mental disorder at the time of evaluation. He understands the magnitude and consequence of his actions," the board said in the report.