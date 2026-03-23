Kuzhalmannam: A Mustafa, a farmer and nature lover at Kuzhalmannam in Palakkad, had much to celebrate on the World Water Day on March 22. The reason: It was due to his efforts that a check-dam was built in the area.

In March 2021, Mustafa submitted an application with the Minor Irrigation Department to construct a check-dam across the Periyappalam – Kannannoor Canal, which would be beneficial to the paddy fields in Mayakkad and Perumkulangara under the Kuzhalmannam Krishi Bhavan and residents of the nearby areas.

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Subsequently, work on the check-dam began on March 22, 2023 – the World Water Day. By the end of August that year, a check-dam, which did not block the natural flow of water in the canal and in the paddy fields on both banks, was inaugurated.

“We have a responsibility to protect water bodies which can absorb the excess water in the paddy fields during the rainy season and store water in summer,” said Mustafa, who is member of the Mayakkad ‘padasekhara samithy’.

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“Projects such as the check-dam will also help students gain first-hand experience about grassroots-level efforts to preserve water,” he added.

Incidentally, studies backed by UNICEF had found that a global water crisis is likely by 2040 and measures such as the check-dam could address the issue.