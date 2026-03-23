Kottayam: Nagambadam Nehru Park is set to receive a major facelift along with new operational guidelines. As part of the renovation drive, the park is being cleaned, modernised and reimagined, with improved facilities and extended access from April 1.

Cleaning, landscaping and facility upgrades

The Bahuroopi sculpture complex will be beautified. Created by noted artist K S Radhakrishnan, the sculptures, though highly expensive, have been installed at the park free of cost. The Bahuroopi installation comprises three sculptures, each standing 10 feet tall.

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Fresh landscaping is being carried out near the children’s play area, which will be expanded to accommodate entire families. The landscaping will cover a stretch of 12,000 square feet. Plants across the park will be trimmed and enhanced, with additional greenery planned.

Major sections, including the entrance, will be freshly painted. The ponds will be cleaned and planted with lotus, while water supply issues will be addressed. The pumping system will be made fully functional. Sand will also be spread in the play area to improve safety.

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Decorative lamps will be reinstalled, and compound walls with iron fencing will be put up to prevent anti-social activities. An open-air stage will also be set up.

Municipal Chairman M P Santhosh Kumar said the modernisation works are being carried out at a cost of ₹20 lakh, with another ₹40 lakh planned for the next phase. Entry timings will be revised from April 1. Morning walkers can enter free of charge from 6 am to 9 am. The park will remain open from 10 am to 9 pm, with entry restricted through passes, he said.