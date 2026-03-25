Cherupuzha: Massive boulders that rolled onto the Rajagiri–Josgiri road from a stone quarry have triggered a tense standoff, as local residents gathered at the site here on Monday night to prevent their removal.

Residents took turns guarding the rocks through the night, with a generator arranged to provide lighting and basic facilities at the site. The vigil was aimed at stopping any attempt by the quarry owner to remove or blast the boulders under the cover of darkness.

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Locals said an attempt had already been made to break and remove the rock soon after it fell onto the road, with equipment brought in for the purpose. The move, however, was halted following protests.

They also accused the police of aiding the quarry owner in shifting the equipment to a safer location. Police, however, maintained that the machinery was removed from the road to prevent it from being damaged by those siding with the quarry owner, with the intention of fabricating cases against the protesters.

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Residents further alleged that although police had assured them that personnel would be deployed to guard the site at night, no one turned up for duty. Following this, they lodged a complaint before the tahsildar against the police.