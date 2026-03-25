Alappuzha: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has landed in controversy in the Kayamkulam Assembly constituency after Muslim League leader and alliance convenor E Irshad made misogynistic remarks against LDF candidate U Prathibha during an election meeting.

Speaking at a UDF convention, Irshad launched a personal attack on Prathibha, questioning her performance as a public representative and making remarks targeting her appearance and personal life. He alleged that she was attempting to face the electorate again by "selling her oratory skills and physical beauty," while also making insinuations about her personal and family background.

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His remarks triggered immediate backlash from different corners and are expected to further energise the LDF campaign in the constituency, especially after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself condemned the statements. Incumbent MLA Prathibha is seeking a third term in Kayamkulam, considered a left stronghold, and the controversy could prove challenging for Congress candidate M Liju.

The issue is likely to shape the campaign narrative in the constituency, with Prathibha stating that she will approach the Election Commission and pursue legal action against Irshad. "I was really shocked. This is an attack against all women. In an election, neither a woman nor her body should be used as a tool to seek votes- it should be about our heart," she told the media.

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During his speech, Irshad also referred to a case involving Prathibha's son, accusing her of misusing political influence to defend him. "We all know that she is a prime example of using political power to get things done, as seen in the stand she took in the ganja case involving her son. In that, we see a mother who is trying to justify and argue in his defence," he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the comments "misogynistic and insulting," and said such attacks reflected a breakdown of political culture.

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"Attacking a woman public representative with derogatory remarks shows the inability to politically counter her development work and public interventions," the Chief Minister said in a Facebook post. He also accused the opposition of hypocrisy, pointing out that leaders who claim to stand "with women" were remaining silent on such remarks.