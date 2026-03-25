Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 2.71 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. As per the final electoral roll, there are 2,71,96,936 eligible voters, including 2,71,42,952 general voters and 53,984 service voters.

After the final voters’ list was prepared on February 21, an additional 78,156 voters were included through a supplementary list. The latest roll was finalised by incorporating enrolments up to March 15.

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Although the Election Commission had earlier announced that voters could enrol until March 23—the last date for filing nominations—authorities included only those who had applied by March 15. The cut-off was revised as it takes seven to ten days to process and verify applications before adding names to the electoral roll, an official said.

The Election Commission has now frozen the voters’ list for the Assembly polls, and fresh enrolments will be allowed only after the results are announced.

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Voters for Assembly poll

Total voters: 2,71,96,936

General voters: 2,71,42,952

Men: 1,32,20,811

Women: 1,39,21,868

Transgender: 273

Overseas (NRI) voters: 2,42,093

Men: 2,04,218

Women: 37,867

Transgender: 8

Service voters

Total: 53,984

Men: 51,330

Women: 2,654.