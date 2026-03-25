Erumeli: Customers who walked into an ATM near the Erumeli private bus stand were left startled on Monday night after an unexpected visitor slithered into the counter.

The shock came when they discovered a snake inside the SBI ATM, causing alarm among locals. However, the situation eased after a team from the Mundakkayam RRT under the Forest Department arrived at the scene and captured the reptile, which was found resting near the entrance of the ATM.

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Officials confirmed that the reptile was a non-venomous wild snake, measuring nearly three feet long. It is believed to have entered the ATM from a storage area where materials are kept as part of ongoing renovation work at the bank.

Wild boar at ATM

In a similar incident a few months ago, a wild boar had charged into another ATM counter along Mundakkayam Road near the private bus stand. The animal broke through the glass door and forced its way inside while a customer was withdrawing money from the South Indian Bank ATM. In the ensuing chaos, the customer fell and sustained injuries.