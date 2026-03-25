Wayanad: A Class 12 student was allegedly assaulted by four youths at the New Bus Stand in Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday evening. The injured student was admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sulthan Bathery for treatment.

According to the student, he was waiting for a bus to go home after finishing his final exams when the group attacked him. He told the media that one of the attackers is a student from the same school, while the others are former students. Visuals of the incident later surfaced, showing the assault.

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Police have launched an investigation after the footage began circulating. The student's statement has been recorded, sources said. Officials said such incidents are often reported at the end of the academic year, when students settle old rivalries.