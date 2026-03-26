Kochi: One person was killed and at least seven others injured after a major fire broke out at an oil company in the Edayar industrial area in Kochi on Thursday morning.

According to officials from the Eloor Fire and Rescue station, the fire broke out at PG Lubricants around 9 am. The deceased has been identified as Shathru Mukhya (45), a native of Bihar and a worker at the factory.

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All those injured are also guest workers from various states employed at the firm. They were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A screengrab showing the fire force officials carrying the body of the deceased worker out of the factory. Photo: Manorama News

Fire and rescue units from Eloor and Aluva stations were immediately deployed to the scene. After more than an hour of continuous firefighting efforts by around seven units of fire tenders, the blaze was brought under control.

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Officials said the fire is suspected to have originated from a storage tank containing oil, which then spread rapidly through the godown stocked with lubricants, producing thick smoke and intensifying the situation.

"There was a tank storing oil that is suspected to have caught fire, and since the godown had a large quantity of lubricants, the fire spread quickly. We have managed to bring it under control. One person is confirmed dead and we have recovered his body. Another worker is said to be missing, though this is yet to be verified," a senior fire and rescue officer from Eloor said.

Fire force vehicles parked outside the facility. Photo: Special arrangement

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When the fire broke out, workers attempted to flee the premises, but some were trapped inside.

Authorities added that rescue operations are ongoing, but teams are currently unable to conduct a thorough search inside the affected godown due to safety concerns.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. However, officials ruled out a short circuit as the immediate trigger. A detailed inspection by the Fire and Rescue Department, along with the Electrical Inspectorate, will be conducted to determine the cause.

Preliminary observations suggest that the factory, which is reportedly very old, may have lacked adequate modern fire safety measures, officials said.