Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police have registered a case in connection with the circulation of an AI-generated video on social media platform X that allegedly depicted the Prime Minister and constitutional authorities, including the Election Commission of India, in a misleading and defamatory manner during the ongoing Assembly election process.

The police said that the content came to notice through official channels, including inputs from the Election Commission machinery. Upon verification, authorities found that the video had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions, and adversely affect the conduct of free and fair elections.

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Following this, the cyber operations wing of Kerala Police initiated immediate steps to curb the spread of the content. Legal notices were issued to the intermediary platform under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and Rules, seeking its prompt removal.

Police said a case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram against the account "Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju)" and others involved. An investigation is underway to determine responsibility and take action in accordance with the law.

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Kerala Police reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and said strict action would be taken against any attempts to disrupt or influence free and fair elections.

Authorities also urged the public to exercise caution and avoid creating or sharing unverified or misleading content, particularly during the election period.