The High Court on Thursday closed proceedings in connection with alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the flag mast at the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, after accepting the preliminary enquiry report submitted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

The division bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar accepted the report and closed the proceedings in the case.

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The report found no material evidence of misappropriation or a criminal breach of trust in the gold donated by devotees for the flag mast installation at the temple in 2017. The VACB examined Devaswom mahazars and records and contacted individuals who donated gold for the flag mast. While records showed that 412.010 grams of gold had been received, the enquiry found that the actual quantity donated totalled 300 grams. The court also added that it was satisfied with the manner in which the enquiry had been conducted.

In February, the VACB constituted a four-member team to investigate the alleged misappropriation of gold and funds linked to the installation of a new flag mast at the Sabarimala temple.

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Earlier that month, the HC ordered a vigilance inquiry based on a report submitted by the Sabarimala Chief Vigilance Officer in response to a complaint filed by a devotee alleging irregularities in the flag mast installation. In his report, the Chief Vigilance Officer said the discrepancies flagged during the preliminary examination were serious in nature and warranted a detailed probe.

He noted that the findings pointed to possible offences including criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, falsification of records and cheating, punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.