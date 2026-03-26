Kozhikode: The Welfare Party of India (WPI), the political arm of Jamaat-e-Islami, on Thursday announced its decision to support the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Assembly elections, positioning the move as part of a broader effort to counter what it described as the BJP’s long-term strategy to gain political dominance in Kerala.

The party also said it would extend support to the most winnable candidates in constituencies where the BJP-led NDA has a strong chance, with the aim of preventing saffron party victories.

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Announcing the decision, state president Razak Paleri alleged that the Sangh Parivar is pursuing a calibrated strategy to weaken Kerala’s existing two-front political system and gradually emerge as a dominant force in the state. He further claimed that the Left Democratic Front (LDF), in its bid to retain power, is indirectly aiding this process.

“After the Left came to power in 2016, the Sangh Parivar adopted a strategy to eliminate the UDF and gradually take its place. By ensuring the continuation of Left rule, it aims to weaken the Left over time—as seen in other states—and eventually emerge as the main political force in Kerala,” Paleri said.

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He pointed to the 2021 Assembly election results, arguing that an unusual decline in BJP’s vote share could indicate a tactical shift that indirectly benefited the Left and helped it retain power. “If the Left government’s performance and organisational strength were decisive, similar trends should have been visible in other elections as well. However, even in recent local body polls, such gains were not replicated,” he said.

Paleri warned that a similar strategy could be employed in the upcoming election and stressed that it must be defeated. “This conspiracy of the Sangh Parivar should not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances,” he added.

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Highlighting Kerala’s political landscape, he said the state’s social fabric and the presence of two strong secular fronts have historically acted as barriers against the BJP’s growth. He also emphasised that unity among minority communities remains a key factor in resisting the Sangh Parivar’s expansion.

According to him, efforts have been underway to disrupt this unity—particularly the relationship between Muslim and Christian communities—while also attempting to create fear among sections of Hindu society.

Paleri further alleged that the Left, in recent times, has begun adopting the language and style of the Sangh Parivar in its political campaigns, resulting in a convergence in messaging. He claimed that such shifts could ultimately benefit the BJP.

“If the Left returns to power, it could open space for the Sangh Parivar to shape Kerala’s social and political landscape to its advantage,” he said, reiterating that preventing the continuation of Left rule is crucial to blocking the BJP’s long-term plans in the state.