Thevara: As the railway stretches its tracks across Konthuruthy Kadavu, local residents have stepped in to protect a piece of history, preserving a 203-year-old roadside shrine (kurishadi) for future generations.

Using advanced engineering techniques, the Portuguese-style shrine that houses an image of St Antony has been relocated 26 metres from its original site. Works are also being done to restore the structure to its former glory.

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The ferry point at Konthuruthy had gradually disappeared following the construction of a bridge in the area. Later, when the railway line was laid, the alignment was planned to spare the shrine. However, the recent decision to double the Ernakulam–Alappuzha railway line posed fresh challenges to its existence.

From the time of the railway survey, it was known that the new track alignment would pass through the shrine’s location. The initial plan had been to construct a replacement structure. However, locals strongly opposed the move and urged the parish council to preserve the historic shrine, said vicar Fr Joseph Thekkinen.

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Accordingly, Assistant Vicar Fr Sebin Palathinkal, along with parish council members Joji Thomas Kanattu and M C Antony Mukkungal, were entrusted with overseeing the process. They held discussions with railway authorities, who agreed to provide ₹1.10 lakh as compensation for surrendering the land on which the shrine stood. It was also decided that the parish council would participate in the quotation process for dismantling any structure at the site.

The shrine was thus bought back for ₹8,000, with all necessary paperwork completed soon. Instead of dismantling it, steps were initiated to relocate the structure intact. For this purpose, 1.5 cents of land was purchased from a private individual for ₹9 lakh.

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The complex task of relocating the shrine was undertaken by Sreeram Building Lifting Company from Kurukshetra, Haryana, using 25 hydraulic jacks and advanced mechanical systems. Measuring 12 metres in width and 14 metres in height and built using a traditional mixture of lime and surki, the structure required particularly intricate handling. The company will be paid ₹4.50 lakh for carrying out the relocation.

The ancient shrine has niches for eight saints. Once restoration is completed and the shrine is consecrated, it will house eight saints, including St Antony, parish council members said.