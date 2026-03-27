Kochi: A protest broke out at Edayar Junction over the alleged inadequate compensation offered to the family of a migrant labourer who died in a fire accident at an oil company in the Edayar industrial area on Thursday.

The protest, led by the deceased’s family and local residents, alleged that no government representatives had visited the family. The deceased, Shathru Mukhya (45), was a native of Bihar and a factory worker.

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In a meeting held on Friday, District Collector G Priyanka assessed the situation and directed the oil company management to provide immediate financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the deceased worker’s family, bear the educational expenses of his children, and offer employment to his wife if she is willing. She also said that steps would be taken to ensure the family receives all legally entitled benefits and compensation.

The Collector added that the police have been instructed to investigate whether there was any lapse on the part of the company, noting that prima facie there appears to have been negligence. To prevent such incidents in the future, joint inspections of similar establishments in the district will be conducted by the concerned departments within the next 10 days. The meeting, held at the Collector’s chamber in Kakkanad, was attended by officials from various departments and company representatives.

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Following the meeting, the protesters said ₹5 lakh was insufficient and demanded ₹25 lakh as compensation, arguing that it would help secure the family’s future, including the children’s education and marriage expenses.

Social activist Mahesh Kumar said that Shathru was the sole breadwinner of the family, which includes three children—one studying in school, another in Plus One, and a younger child—as well as a wife who requires medical treatment.

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"The company initially offered ₹5 lakh and later increased it to ₹10 lakh, we rejected the proposal, insisting on the ₹25 lakh compensation. The body was kept at Edayar Junction, and the protest intensified. Officials, including the DSP, reached the spot. We are now expecting the ADM to arrive here for further discussions," Mahesh told Onmanorama.

In the fire accident that occurred on Thursday, at least seven others were injured. Officials from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services said the fire broke out around 9 am at PG Lubricants. Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated from a storage tank containing oil and quickly spread to a godown stocked with lubricants, producing dense smoke and worsening the situation. Workers attempted to escape, however, some were trapped inside during the incident.