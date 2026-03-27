Kollam: Fresh safety concerns have emerged at Parakkulam in Kollam after sections of the reinforced earth (RE) wall along the National Highway bulged outward once again, barely weeks after the elevated stretch was opened to traffic. The damage was first noticed by local residents around noon on Thursday, with four panels seen protruding outward.

It has been just three weeks since vehicles began plying along the elevated stretch from Vazhappally to Sithara Junction. A few months ago, the same stretch had witnessed cracks on the elevated roadway, along with similar instances of RE walls on the sides bulging outward. The terrain here slopes to one side and also features a sharp curve, adding to the vulnerability of the section.

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Local residents had earlier demanded that a bridge supported by pillars be constructed at this location instead of elevating the road by filling soil, but the demand was not taken into consideration. Following this, residents formed action committees and have continued their protest.

Leaders of the agitation committee say the recurring incidents validate the concerns raised by the public. At present, heavy vehicles are being allowed to pass only along one side of the elevated road between Parakkulam and Sithara Junction. Residents fear that the risk of a major accident could rise once traffic is opened on both sides, especially with the onset of the monsoon.