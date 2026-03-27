Nadapuram: At a time when flashy banners and flex boards dominate the electioneering scene, C M Rajan, a Congress worker from Varikkoli, is drawing attention the old school way.

Every election season, whenever he spots a blank wall, Rajan shows up, gets the owner’s permission and paints the UDF candidate’s name and symbol.

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Earlier associated with the CPI(M), Rajan has long been with the Congress. His primary responsibility during elections is creating wall graffiti in support of the UDF candidate, and he personally arranges all the paint and brushes needed for the work.