Idukki: A man who had been absconding after being convicted in a nurse assault case was arrested after 22 years, police said. The accused, Chinnappan (54), a native of Aranakkal, was taken into custody by Vandiperiyar police from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

He was among four accused in a 1999 case in which a nurse was allegedly assaulted by a group at Aranakkal Estate. In 2004, a court sentenced all four to six months' imprisonment. However, Chinnappan went absconding while out on appeal and could not be traced despite repeated efforts by the police.

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With elections approaching, police intensified efforts to track down long-pending warrant accused. Acting on a tip-off, a special team traced and arrested Chinnappan after more than two decades.

The operation was led by Vandiperiyar Circle Inspector Amrith Singh Nayak, along with Sub-Inspector T S Jayakrishnan, Assistant Sub-Inspector S Subair and Civil Police Officer M Fazal.

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The accused will be produced before the court.