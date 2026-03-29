Malappuram: With only a few days left for the Kerala Assembly elections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed confidence that the LDF will retain power in the state. Addressing the media here on Sunday, he dismissed allegations of the front’s links with the SDPI and asserted that the LDF has always taken a firm stand against communal forces.

“Under the LDF government, Kerala has witnessed development across sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, and employment. We never resorted to gimmicks to secure a second consecutive term. This was possible because of the trust and cooperation of the people. Kerala has come into the global spotlight after being declared free of extreme poverty. However, the UDF is trying to mislead people by downplaying these achievements,” the Chief Minister said.

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He added that major initiatives such as health insurance, accident insurance, the Pravasi Mission, and NORKA Care for non-resident Keralites were implemented by the LDF government. He also criticised the UDF, alleging that it had failed to address the issues faced by expatriates.

Responding to a question on the ‘cash-for-seat’ allegations against the Congress in Haryana, the CPM veteran questioned the silence of the party leadership. “If the allegations are false, they should have been dismissed. So far, no internal inquiry has been ordered. If seat-sharing is based on money, what happens to those who believe in the party’s ideology?” he asked.

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At one point, the Chief Minister lost his temper when a journalist again raised the issue of the LDF’s alleged links with the SDPI. He said he was not bound to respond repeatedly, as he had already clarified the front’s position against communal forces. He asked the media to seek an answer from SDPI over the matter.

“No communal violence has been reported in Kerala in the last 10 years. This is due to the LDF being in power. The LDF will never compromise with communal forces and will always take a strong stand against communalism. Keralites enjoy peace because of this stance, and I am confident people will recognise it,” he said.

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Responding to criticism of his rude behaviour at public events, Vijayan said he did not need to project himself as well-behaved and welcomed media judgments.

The assembly elections will be held in Kerala on April 9. The results will be declared on May 4. If voted to power, LDF will set a new record by retaining power for a third consecutive term.