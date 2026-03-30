Kattappana: The bus waiting shelter at the School Junction has turned into a den for drunkards, leaving commuters exasperated.

Liquor bottles and food waste are routinely strewn across the shelter after late-night drinking sessions, forcing passengers to wait amid piles of garbage.

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Though a shop operates adjacent to the shelter, it closes by 6 PM, after which the space is taken over by tipplers. Passengers, including women, are left with little choice but to either wait in these conditions or move elsewhere to catch their buses.

Voluntary organisations and students had earlier stepped in to clean the shelter following similar incidents. However, residents say the problem persists. Fed up with the recurring nuisance caused by anti-social elements, they are now demanding a permanent solution.