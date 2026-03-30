Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala gears up for the Assembly elections in April, home voting for senior citizens and persons with disability will begin on Monday. Those who submitted applications after the poll schedule was announced will be allowed to exercise their franchise from home.

According to the Election Commission of India, only those aged 85 and above or with 40% benchmarked disability, can avail the provision of home voting facility through postal ballot in the polls.

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The mobile polling teams assigned for the process will include a polling officer, two assistants, a micro observer, a videographer, and police personnel.

Home voting will conclude in the state on April 4.

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In order to ensure transparency, the Election Commission will distribute special kits containing detailed schedules of home visits, route maps of polling teams, and a list of approved home-voting electors to candidates in each constituency ahead of the process.

According to official data, 1,45,592 senior citizens and 62,220 differently abled voters are eligible for home voting across the state.