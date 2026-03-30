Kottayam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his campaign for the Kerala Assembly elections in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive by helicopter at the police camp in Vadakkadathucavu, Adoor, at 11.45 am. He will inaugurate a UDF meeting for the Adoor Assembly constituency at KSRTC Junction at 12.15 pm.

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From Adoor, he will travel by road to Pathanamthitta town, where he will inaugurate a joint meeting of the Aranmula, Konni, Ranni and Thiruvalla Assembly constituencies at the Old Bus Stand at 1 pm. UDF candidates from all four constituencies will attend the meeting.

"A roadshow is also being planned in Pathanamthitta town. However, the programme has not been finalised as security clearance is still awaited," said Anto Antony, Congress MP from Pathanamthitta.

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After inaugurating the UDF meeting at Pathanamthitta Old Bus Stand, Rahul will take a helicopter from the helipad at Pramadom and fly to Kottayam. In Kottayam, Rahul will attend public meetings at Pampady Bus Stand Ground at 3 pm, Kanjikuzhy in Kottayam town at 4 pm and Athirampuzha Market Junction at 5 pm.

On completing his programmes in Kottayam, the Congress leader will travel to Kochi and return to Delhi.

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Subsequently, Rahul, who is also the Opposition Leader in Parliament, will reach Kannur on Tuesday (March 31) morning. From the Kannur Airport, he will head to the Collectorate Ground. Rahul will address a meeting at Police Ground at 11 am, which will be attended by all 11 UDF candidates in Kannur district.

After his programme in Kannur, Rahul will travel to Kozhikode, where more meetings are scheduled.