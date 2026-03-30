When the Muslim League announced its candidates for the assembly elections 2026, Vanitha League National Secretary Noorbeena Rasheed did not hide her displeasure. In 2021, she had become the first IUML woman candidate in 25 years and contested from Kozhikode South. In what she described as a ‘do-or-die’ battle, she lost by over 12,000 votes.

As she fumed over the choices this time, she was quick to add that she was speaking not for herself but for other members of the Vanitha League. For women candidates, every chance is a tough deal as Rasheed would know better than anyone else.

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It’s no different this time as well. Save for three constituencies where the main contenders are women, the contest could very well seal their political future.

Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo shakes hands with UDF candidate Shanimol Usman during the election campaign. Photo: Facebook/Daleema Jojo

Aroor

In Aroor, CPM’s sitting MLA Daleema Jojo is facing senior Congress leader Shanimol Usman for the second time. The fact that Usman won the 2019 assembly bypoll against all odds shows that the constituency could lean either way this time. Backed by projects such as the Perumbalam bridge and the Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway, Daleema is confident of retaining the seat. The 1,157-metre Perumbalam bridge, connecting the island to Arookutty panchayat, has transformed daily life for nearly 15,000 residents who once depended on time-consuming travel to the mainland. “People from Perumbalam had to leave home two hours earlier to reach work. Now, after the bridge, workers are able to maintain regular hours and earn on par with others,” the MLA told Onmanorama.

The LDF has alleged that some projects initiated during Shanimol Usman’s tenure faced delays due to lack of follow-up, while the current administration ensured continuity.

Shanimol, however, remains unconvinced. Making her third bid from Aroor, she has maintained a strong presence despite her 2021 defeat. She argues that while the Perumbalam bridge is significant, the UDF has a better track record of connecting islands during its term.

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Since the turn of the new century, the constituency has an interesting way of bucking the trend. In 2006, it voted out veteran KR Gowri Amma who had won from the constituency consecutively for 6 times since 1980. AM Ariff who was elected to power then stayed the course till 2019 when he was fielded for the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019 when Kerala largely backed UDF candidates in the Lok Sabha election, Aroor stood out by electing A M Ariff.

Uma Thomas, Adv Pushpa Das. Photo: Facebook

Thrikkakkara

In Thrikkakkara, Uma Thomas, who won the bypoll by over 25,000 votes following the death of her husband P T Thomas, is facing her first full-term electoral test. Campaigning intensively, she is confident of retaining the seat.

She faces CPM’s Advocate Pushpa Das and Twenty20’s celebrity candidate Akhil Marar. Pushpa Das is relying on the LDF’s development narrative.

“Even though this is traditionally a UDF constituency, I feel there is a sense of acceptance amongst the people. IT professionals have told me that as a candidate from the Left, I bring hope to them, especially in terms of providing basic infrastructure like roads and transport,” she said.

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Uma Thomas, who recovered from an accidental fall, has been an active presence in the public realm.

Through her MLA fund, Thomas has prioritised primary healthcare and school infrastructure, though she has also flagged delays in projects from the government’s end such as a proposed dialysis centre.

UDF candidate K A Thulasi, NDA candidate Renu Suresh, and LDF candidate K Shanthakumari from the Kongad constituency in Palakkad. Photo: Sibu Bhuvanendran/Manorama.

Kongad

An intense contest is unfolding in the predominantly rural and hilly constituency of Kongad in Palakkad. Here, CPM’s lawyer-turned-politician K Shanthakumari faces Congress candidate K A Thulasi in a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat. The constituency has favoured the CPM since its formation in 2011, with Shanthakumari winning by over 27,000 votes in 2021.

Shanthakumari believes that the LDF’s ‘spectacular welfare-focused government’ and her timely interventions such as fencing to address human-animal conflict and progress on land title issues will help her sail through the polls. “The hilly areas in our constituency include Kanjirappuzha, Karimba and Thachampara. One of the biggest issues there is human-animal conflict, especially affecting agriculture. To address this, based on scientific recommendations, we have implemented fencing across 27 kilometres of forest boundary at a cost of ₹1.75 crore,” she told Onmanorama.

Congress candidate Thulasi has had to fend off allegations of nepotism over her candidature, linked to her husband, Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan even as she highlights gaps in the LDF government’s performance. “I was not given this candidature because I am someone’s wife. Even before my marriage, I had contested Assembly and Parliament elections. My selection is based on my work and winnability,” she said, adding that her husband’s grassroots connect would strengthen her campaign.

On Kongad’s perceived LDF leanings, Thulasi said, “I don’t think it is a trend. This constituency was formed in 2011, and at that time, the UDF lost by just around 3,000 votes. In the subsequent election, there was a contest between a local leader and an outsider, which may have influenced voter perception. In 2016, it was the end of the UDF government’s term, and in 2021, a Muslim League candidate contested. Various factors, including the Covid period, may have contributed to the LDF’s continued rule.” She also criticised the LDF’s development claims, citing poor infrastructure, delayed pensions and agrarian distress. “Many farmers have fallen into debt and even stopped farming. The public wants a change,” she said.