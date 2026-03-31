Kannur: V Kunhikrishnan, a former CPM leader contesting as a UDF-backed independent candidate in the Payyannur constituency in the Assembly elections here on Monday, released alleged evidence of the diversion of funds collected by the CPM in 2018 for the family of CV Dhanraj, a party martyr.

According to the bank statement produced by Kunhikrishnan, an amount of ₹5 lakh was transferred from the Dhanraj Martyr’s Fund to the personal account of the then area secretary of the party. Incidentally, the CPM had at the time assigned Kunhikrishnan to examine the details of the martyr’s fund.

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Kunhikrishnan released documents related to the alleged diversion at a time when the CPM maintains that no malpractice occurred and that the party did not suffer a single rupee in loss in the matter.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Kunhikrishnan questioned what further proof was needed to establish that the CPM leadership had siphoned money from even the martyr’s fund.

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However, CPM rubbished these allegations, claiming that the fund was not used for personal purposes.

“While serving as the Payyannur area secretary, Kunhikrishnan himself had used this particular account to which the money was transferred. We had to withdraw money from different accounts for various party purposes following the currency ban imposed at that time,” said an explanatory note issued by P Santhosh, Payyannur CPM area secretary.