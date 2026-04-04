Kochi: The Kerala High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue of overcrowding in prisons and the need to strengthen Open Correctional Institutions (OCIs), in line with recent directions from the Supreme Court.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar VM initiated the proceedings following the Supreme Court’s February 26, 2026 judgment, which asked High Courts across the country to examine prison conditions within their jurisdictions.

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The High Court directed the Kerala government to set up a monitoring committee, to be headed by the Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, to oversee the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directives. The panel will be responsible for ensuring compliance and promoting reforms focused on the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

The court also instructed the Registrar General to submit a compliance report to the Supreme Court.

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Further, the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) has been added as an additional respondent in the case. The court issued notice to KELSA along with a copy of the Supreme Court judgment and directed it, along with state authorities, to file a detailed compliance report.

The Bench also ordered that its directive be forwarded to the Executive Chairman of KELSA for necessary action.

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The matter is scheduled to be taken up again on June 29.

(With Live Law inputs)