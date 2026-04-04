The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kottayam, comprising Manulal V S (President), Bindhu R (Member) and K M Anto (Member), has held Piccolo Weddings and its proprietor liable for deficiency in service in connection with a wedding photography contract. The Commission observed that the lapses caused significant mental distress and hardship to the complainants, undermining the very purpose of preserving memories of a once-in-a-lifetime event.

The complainants, Dr Ostin Oomachen and Dr Kavya Santhosh P, had engaged the firm for photography and videography services for their wedding held on May 19, 2024. They opted for a “Bride and Groom Side Package” priced at ₹95,000, which included candid photography, cinematography, helicam coverage, albums, raw video files, wedding reels, a highlight video, and wedding story USBs. They paid ₹80,000 in total, including an advance of ₹10,000 and ₹70,000 on the wedding day.

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However, the complainants alleged that several promised services were not delivered. The helicam coverage was not provided on the wedding day and no prior intimation was given, depriving them of the opportunity to make alternative arrangements. They also pointed out that key deliverables were either delayed or not provided at all, including wedding reels, while the highlight video was delivered belatedly. The raw footage and soft copies were incomplete, missing important bride-side events. They further cited serious quality issues, including poor editing, lack of continuity, omission of significant ceremonies such as “Madhuram Veppu,” incomplete coverage of the holy mass, and loss of footage due to technical errors.

The Commission found that the complainants had fulfilled their contractual obligations, while the service provider failed to adhere to the agreed terms by delivering incomplete and defective outputs. It also noted that deductions made by the opposite parties towards the non-provision of helicam services amounted to an admission of deficiency. The case proceeded on the basis of unchallenged evidence submitted by the complainants.

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Accordingly, the Commission allowed the complaint and directed the opposite parties to refund ₹80,000 within 30 days, failing which it will carry interest at 9% per annum from May 19, 2024, until realisation. It also ordered the payment of ₹2.5 lakh as compensation for mental agony and ₹10,000 towards litigation costs. In case of default, the compensation amount will also attract interest at 9% per annum from the date of the order until realisation.

(With LiveLaw inputs)