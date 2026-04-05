Kasaragod: After a prolonged struggle with leaf spot disease, areca nut farmers have received a sweet Vishu–Easter surprise, with fresh areca nuts reaching a historic ₹500 per kilogram for the first time.

Second-grade varieties, locally known as Thirivu Adakka, have also recorded a proportional price increase. However, lower production due to fungal diseases such as leaf spot and fruit rot may mean farmers do not fully benefit from the surge.

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At the beginning of last month, fresh areca nuts were priced at ₹490 per kilogram. The price then dropped by ₹30 before gradually climbing to the current record level of ₹500.

The rise in market prices follows an increase in procurement rates by CAMPCO, the areca nut farmers’ cooperative headquartered in Mangaluru. Alongside this, the price of dried areca nuts, locally called Pazhaya Adakka, has increased from ₹545 to ₹555 per kilogram.

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Areca nuts of slightly lower quality, such as Pattore (tender nuts), are now priced at ₹410, Kokka Pattore at ₹345, and Karikkott at ₹265 per kilogram. Just a few months ago, Karikkott nuts were sold for only ₹110 per kilogram.

CAMPCO officials attribute the price rise primarily to reduced production, estimating a 30–40% shortfall. In addition, stricter border inspections ahead of the elections have curtailed the illegal inflow of areca nuts from countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar, further pushing up prices.

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CAMPCO noted that rates may ease once the elections are over. As betel nut prices are determined by size and quality, rates in southern Kerala are expected to remain slightly lower.