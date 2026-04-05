Kozhikode: Two people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a rented house at Kurikkathoor near Chevayur on Saturday night. The victims have been identified as Rahul (26) of Parammal in Ramanattukara and his brother-in-law Rahul (27) from Mundikkalthazham.

Three others — Sini (27), her husband Vishnu (28), and Hijith (36) — sustained severe burn injuries. Sini is originally a native of Olavoor in Pala, Kottayam, while Hijith is from Kozhikode. All three are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, and their condition is reported to be serious.

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The explosion happened around 9.45 pm in a residential area, triggering panic among locals. Preliminary findings indicate that firecrackers were being manufactured at the house in preparation for Easter and Vishu celebrations. The unit is suspected of having been operating illegally.

The impact of the blast was severe, with the bodies of the deceased found in a mutilated state. According to those who first reached the spot, body parts were scattered up to 25 metres away. The explosion is believed to have originated in the kitchen area, destroying parts of the house, including the tiled roof.

Scenes from the house where the explosion happened. Photos: Special Arrangement.

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Fire and Rescue Services personnel brought the blaze under control. The force of the explosion shattered the window panes of nearby houses, and residents reported hearing the sound from nearly half a kilometre away. Police have launched an investigation and recovered boxes containing firecrackers, sparklers and other materials ready for sale from the premises.

Former ward member M M Sudheesh said the police were alerted immediately after the incident. “When we reached the spot, one person was found lying injured. Further search led to others who were critically hurt,” he said. He added that the group had shifted to the house about six months ago from Mundakkal near Kurikkalloor.

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Local residents said the occupants were associated with a licensed firecracker unit in Kakkoor. The house had reportedly been rented under the pretext of running a snack-making unit, while some women from the neighbourhood had been visiting the premises in recent weeks for work.

Fireforce and police conducted a detailed search at the site, and a bomb squad is expected to examine the area to check for the presence of more explosive materials.