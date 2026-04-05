Buoyed by the historic win in corporation elections, the Congress's zealous campaign in Kollam assembly constituency has made it one of the most closely watched contests in recent years.

While the Left Democratic Front (LDF) banks on its deep-rooted organisational strength and legacy hold over the seat, the United Democratic Front (UDF) enters the fray with renewed confidence after recent electoral gains, setting the stage for a stiff contest.

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The LDF has fielded S Jayamohan, a veteran leader known for his squeaky clean image and consistent organisational work. A former chairman of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC), Jayamohan has long been associated with trade union politics, particularly among cashew workers, a crucial voting bloc in Kollam.

He is up against Bindhu Krishna, a prominent Congress leader and former Kollam DCC president, who is contesting for the second consecutive time. In the 2021 election, she narrowly lost to actor-turned-politician Mukesh by just 2,072 votes, making this a high-stakes contest for both candidates.

The Left has held the Kollam seat since the 1970s, first through the RSP and later the CPM, with the only exception being in 1991 when RSP-turned-Congress leader Kadavoor Sivadasan won from the constituency.

LDF banks on labour support

With a working-class leader in the fray, CPM circles are confident of significantly improving their margin this time, with internal estimates placing it at over 10,000 votes.

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“People who once felt their lives had fallen apart are now coming forward with enthusiasm, asking for food and other benefits. After a long time, someone from the working class has come forward as their candidate. So there is considerable support among workers,” Jayamohan told Onmanorama.

His administrative track record is also a key highlight of the LDF campaign. During his tenure as Kollam district panchayat president from 2010 to 2015, the body won several accolades, including the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Sashaktikaran Abhiyan award from the Union Rural Development Ministry.

Jayamohan's work at KSCDC is applauded by many. However, his opponents point to the deepening crisis in the cashew sector, a key pillar of Kollam’s economy. He, in turn, blames central policies, arguing that increased imports pushed up raw cashew prices without a corresponding rise in processed cashew rates. Whether voters credit Jayamohan’s past contributions or hold him accountable for the sector’s decline remains a key question.

UDF banks on local polls' momentum

Congress sources argue that Jayamohan’s influence remains largely within party circles and may not translate into broader electoral appeal.

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“Even when he was district panchayat president, his influence did not extend to the corporation, which forms a major part of the constituency,” a party source said, adding that Bindhu Krishna, on the other hand, has remained an active presence in the area.

The UDF candidate too claims a strong connect with voters this time. “The emotions are different in this election. People, especially women, are extremely receptive to the party and me,” she said.

Targeting the sitting MLA, she added, “Besides courting controversies, the previous MLA has contributed nothing to the constituency. Just look at the condition of the roads. The crores of development remain on paper."

Local body gains boost UDF

The UDF’s confidence is also driven by its impressive performance in the Kollam Municipal Corporation in 2025. The front emerged as the largest bloc with 27 seats, a sharp rise from 9 in 2020. The LDF dropped to 16 seats from 39, while the NDA doubled its tally to 12 seats.

Within the 19 corporation wards that fall under the Kollam assembly segment, the UDF won 9, the LDF 8, and the NDA 2 — a sharp shift from 2020, when the LDF had dominated with 15 wards compared to the UDF’s 2.

Still, Congress leaders point out that controlling the corporation alone is not enough without access to state power. “Without proper fund allocation, it’s difficult. Even if projects are sanctioned, funds are not reaching us. We hope the situation will improve once the UDF comes to power,” Bindhu Krishna said.

Jayamohan, however, remains unfazed. “The UDF should be worried about the BJP taking away their votes. Our base is intact,” he said.

The picture in the two grama panchayats offers mixed signals. In Panayam, traditionally an LDF stronghold, the UDF emerged as the single largest front in 2025 with 8 wards, compared to the LDF’s 7 and NDA’s 1 — a notable shift from 2020, when the LDF had a comfortable majority with 12 seats.

Thrikkaruva, another traditional LDF bastion, continues to favour the Left, though its margin has narrowed. The LDF’s tally dropped from 13 to 10, while the UDF increased from 2 to 4 and the NDA from 1 to 2.