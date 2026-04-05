Kollam: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar’s two sons joined the LDF election campaign in Pathanapuram on Saturday. In a video shared on Kumar’s Facebook page, his sons Adithyan and Devaraman were seen meeting voters and seeking support for their father.

In the video, the elder son was heard introducing himself as Ganesh Kumar’s son and requesting voters to cast their votes for his father on the television symbol.

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The actor-turned-politician said his sons joined the campaign after arriving in Kollam to meet him.

Ganesh Kumar, a Kerala Congress (B) leader, is contesting from Pathanapuram, aiming to win the seat for a sixth consecutive term. However, it is observed that allegations raised by his wife, Bindhu Menon, are likely to affect voter turnout in the polls.

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Earlier in March, Bindhu accused him of infidelity and made serious allegations against him. However, she later agreed to a compromise after the minister reportedly apologised. She stated that she never intended to tarnish his image or that of the LDF government and said her remarks were made during an emotional outburst.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Ganesh Kumar defeated UDF candidate Jagadish, his colleague in the film industry, by a margin of 24,562 votes.